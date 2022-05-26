Telangana: Deadline for submission of applications for police recruitment ends today

The deadline for applications for posts in police, excise, jails and fire departments ends today. As part of the recruitment process for vacancies in the state, notifications have been issued for 17,516 posts across all departments in the uniform services.



The application deadline is 20th of this month as per the previously announced schedule. However, the government has raised the age limit by another two years at the request of the candidates.



In this context, the deadline for applications has been extended to the 26th of this month. Officials believe that 13 lakh applications have been received so far and there is a possibility of a large number of candidates applying by the last day.