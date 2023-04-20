Telangana: Decks cleared for Revanth Reddy's Nirudyoga Deeksha in Nalgonda

Decks cleared for TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy's Nalgonda Unemployment Deeksha and the protest is scheduled to be held in the Next week on 28th or 29th of April. It is known that the TPCC president called for a Nirudyoga Deeksha in Nalgonda and called on cadre to participate in it.



However, Congress MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy opposed the decision of initiation saying that they were not informed.



Later, the two MPs have expressed their support and the decks cleared for the Nirudyoga Deeksha. The Nirudyoga Deeksha will be held on April 28 or 29.