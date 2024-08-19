Telangana: Deepa Dasmunshi, Seethakka tie rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Monday, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, state minister Seethakka, MP Kavya, and other women leaders of the Congress party as they tied rakhis on his wrist.

Like in the past, Seethakka visited the Chief Minister’s residence in Jubilee Hills, tied Rakhi, and offered him sweets. The Chief Minister blessed her in return.

Seethakka, whose real name is Danasari Anusuya, is Minister for Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, Women & Child Welfare.

Warangal MP K. Kavya, MLAs Parnika Reddy and M. Ragamayee, chairperson of Telangana Women Cooperative Development Corporation, Chairperson of Telangana State Women’s Commission Sharada Nerella and Chairperson of Telangana Arya Vaishya Corporation were also present for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy in a post on X, shared about his special relationship with sister Seethakka, saying that it’s cool like the full moon of Rakhi. He wished that the festival brings happiness like the full moonlight in the lives of Seethakka and every girl child in Telangana.

“I am very thankful to God, who gave me a brother like you. Having a brother like you makes me feel safe in this cruel world. I always pray for you to have love, health, and prosperity..,” wrote Seethakka on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao posted a message on X on missing his sister K. Kavitha, who remains in judicial custody in the Delhi excise policy case.

“You may not be able to tie Rakhi today but will be with you through thick and thin,” wrote KTR while posting an old picture of Kavitha tying him Rakhi. Another picture shows the siblings together after the Enforcement Directorate arrested the BRS MLC in March.

BRS public representatives and senior women leaders of the party tied rakhis to Rama Rao during Rakhi celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, the state headquarters of the party.