Telangana developed under KCR rule: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Nagarjuna Sagar: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that development in Telangana has been taking place after K Chandrashekar Rao became the Chief Minister.



As a part of election campaign, along with Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Jagadish participated in toddy workers' meeting in Halia on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Minister Jagadish said caste-based professions got a new lease of life in villages and migration from villages was stopped completely under the TRS rule. There are no hunger deaths in the State in KCR rule, he asserted.

CM KCR secured a firm place in the hearts of the people by implementing all his poll promises and every welfare scheme with its uniqueness, got appreciation from the people of all sections of the society, he stated. Rythu Bima and Rythu Bandhu schemes became ideal for the entire country, he added.

Stating that even the tail lands under Sagar left canal are getting water with the efforts of KCR, Jagadish said Sagar constituency will become the gateway of development, if the people supports TRS party candidate Nomula Bhagath Kumar in Sagar byelection to be held on April 17.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Srinivas Goud said that toddy profession was completely ruined in a planned manner in the united Andhra Pradesh. Caste-based professions have retained previous image after the TRS came to power in separate Telangana State, he added. CM KCR directed to plant palm trees in the State under Haritha Haram programme and brought the policy of sale of neera by toddy workers only to get self-sufficiency, he explained.

The credit of establishing 1,000 gurukuls to provide quality education to the children of neglected and poor sections goes to the CM, he asserted. He urged toddy workers to support party candidate Bhagath in Sagar byelection to win with huge majority. He predicted Congress leader Jana Reddy, who did nothing for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, will lose the election once again.

MP Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Korukanti Chander and Konappa, former MLA late Nomula Narasimhaiah's wife Nomula Lakshmi and large number of toddy workers of the constituency participated in the meeting.