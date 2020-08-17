Telangana DGP Mahendra Reddy holds video conference, alerts police about monsoon

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana State on Sunday held a video conference with the Commissioners and Superintendents of the State Police instructing them to be on high alert regarding the ongoing monsoon.

He instructed the department to monitor the situation on a real time basis and the department shall work round-the-clock to ease the difficulties of citizens. He also asked the police officials to work with the revenue and municipal departments of their respective areas in order to get more information about the areas facing issues.

The DGP further told the officers to be present at the control rooms set up in the respective district collector's office building and monitor the situation. Moreover, the higher officials are also currently monitoring the situation from the headquarters upon instructions from the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.