Telangana Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Government's Achievements in Peddapalli District

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the commitment of the state government to fulfill the aspirations of the people during his recent visit to Dharmaram in Peddapalli accompanied by Minister Sridhar Babu. Speaking to the gathered audience, Vikramarka asserted that the government has effectively transformed public desires into actionable policies and laws.

In his address, he highlighted significant financial measures undertaken by the government, stating, “In just 15 days, we have deposited Rs. 18,000 crores into farmers' accounts. Our loan waiver program is unprecedented, ensuring that every eligible farmer receives a waiver of Rs. 2 lakh.” He urged farmers not to succumb to debt pressures, reiterating that the government covers the crop insurance premium.

The Deputy CM also noted ongoing initiatives in the electricity sector, pointing out, “Since the inception of the Congress government, we have consistently supplied quality electricity. We are set to initiate a pilot project to install solar pump sets for agricultural motors in 30 to 40 villages across the state, which will allow farmers not only to access free electricity but also to generate additional income.” He affirmed the government’s commitment to providing solar power facilities to households at no cost to the residents.

Vikramarka also mentioned recent international developments, stating that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu have successfully secured Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs. 36,000 crores for establishing new industries abroad.

The Deputy CM's remarks reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance agricultural sustainability and economic growth in the region.