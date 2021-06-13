Telangana: Even The TSSPDCL Is Facing Heavy Losses Due To Covid-19

Corona has not only affected the health sector but also the South Telangana Electricity Distribution Company (TSSPDCL). Many industries, hotels, cinema halls, IT affiliates, educational institutions and hostels have been closed for the past two years due to this novel virus. The cessation of exports and imports abroad has also reduced production capacity. If there are ten units in the industry, most of them reduced it to five units. As a result, electricity consumption has dropped significantly this time when compared to last year. The average power consumption in May 2019 was 70 MU, while in 2020 it was reduced to 60 MU.

In April and May this year, the average daily current consumption dropped to 55 MU. As a result, the company lost an average of Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore per month in additional revenue. The disc has suffered losses of up to Rs 400 crore during these two summers.

Greater has over 50 lakhs of electricity connections, of which seven lakhs are commercial connections and 50 lakhs are industrial connections. There are over 45 lakhs household electricity connections. Two thousand new household electricity connections join in the city every month. Commercial and industrial customers are more important to the company than home users.

Compared to household electricity charges, the current unit charge used by commercial companies is higher. Cinema halls, hotels and other commercial establishments, including IT subsidiaries, were closed due to the lockdown. Small, medium and large scale industries have also reduced production capacity as export and imports have stagnated.

Allowing employees to work from home has reduced the consumption of electricity as ACs, fans and coolers are not working in both public and private offices. The company had to bear the losses as the revenue due from the customers was reduced.

Electricity consumption is generally higher in summer as compared to monsoon and winter. The use of ACs will increase not only in homes but also in commercial establishments and current consumption will increase. The average consumer who consumes 150 to 200 units per month from July to February spends 300 to 350 units from March to the end of June.

In summer, the average daily consumption is expected to reach 75 MU. The government also announced a lockdown this summer due to the second wave. The average daily consumption in May 2020 was 60 MU, while in May 2021 it was 55 MU. Despite the increase in home consumption due to the lockdown, the company is suffering losses due to the decline in commercial consumption.

The average daily consumption is expected to reach 75 MW this summer. But in addition to the lockdown, compared to last year, the intensity of the heat waves is also less this year. Thus the usage of ACs also reduced the usage of power, says, Srinivasa Reddy, Director, Operations, TSSPDCL.

Theatres closed in March last year due to Covid-19. If there were regular screen shows, one has to pay an average current bill of Rs 60,000 per month. Currently, we are paying up to Rs 30,000 per month under the minimum charge due to the lockdown mode, says Srinivasa Reddy, Manager, Sudarshan Theater, RTC Crossroads.