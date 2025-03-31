Telangana extends deadline for Rajiv Youth Development Scheme applications

The Telangana government has extended the deadline for applications under the Rajiv Youth Development Scheme until April 14. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that individuals holding ration cards would not need to provide income certificates as part of their applications.

This extension offers a significant opportunity for eligible youth to apply for the scheme, which aims to foster the development of young talent in the state. The removal of the income certificate requirement for ration card holders is expected to simplify the process for many applicants, ensuring broader participation in the scheme.

The government’s move reflects its ongoing commitment to empowering youth and promoting socio-economic development across Telangana.