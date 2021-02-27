Telangana: Focussed drive on to boost GST revenue

Adarsh Nagar: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a coordination meeting with Central and State GST officials on GST tax collections at BRKR Bhavanon Friday.The Chief Secretary observed that if the State and the Central governments work together, the tax collections will improve significantly. It was also decided to conduct regular weekly meetings to monitor progress and for better coordination.

Somesh Kumar said that the state has already launched focused revenue drives with special teams to collect taxes in the state. The areas of cooperation between the centre and the state in collecting taxes without any issues were also discussed.

Mallika Arya, Chief Commissioner CGST Hyderabad, Neetu Kumari Prasad, Commissioner State Tax, Sridhar, Commissioner CGST Medchal, Purushottam, Prl. Commissioner CGST Hyderabad, M.R.R.Reddy, Commissioner Secunderabad & Ranga Reddy and other State officials attended the meeting.

Farm MSP reviewed

The Chief Secretary also presided over the state-level sanction committee meeting on remunerative approaches for agriculture and allied sector rejuvenation (earlier known as Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana).

As per the Government of India norms, the committee sanctioned proposals pertaining to agriculture, horticulture and veterinary departments. The Government of India funds the programme in the ratio of 60:40.Dr Janardhan , Secretary & Commissioner, A&C, Anitha Rajendra, Secretary, AHDDF, and other senior officials were present.