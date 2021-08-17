Telangana: Food poisoning claims two children lives in Medak

In a suspected case of food poisoning, two children died while their mother fell ill after eating chicken curry. The incident took place at Manoharabad in Medak district on Monday night.



Getting into details, the children's mother cooked chicken on Monday night and three consumed it. The three experienced stomach ache after sleeping and was rushed to the nearby district government hospital.

The two children -- Manisha (15) and Kumar (10) died while undergoing treatment and their mother condition is said to be critical. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.