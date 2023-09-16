Telangana: Former MLA Nallala Odelu joins Congress

The BRS party has been dealt a blow ahead of the assembly elections as former Chennuru MLA Nallala Odelu and his wife, Manchiryala ZP Chairperson Bhagyalakshmi, have rejoined the Congress party.

Speculation about the 'Nallala' couple switching parties has been circulating for some time, leading them to hold discussions with Congress leaders in Hyderabad over the course of two days.



Nallala Odelu joined the 'Congress' with the promise of being given due priority in the party. PCC Chief Revanth Reddy, along with Nallala Odelu, his wife, and their two sons Shravan and Sandeep, as well as BRS leaders Durgam Naresh, Bingi Sivakiran, Mujahid, Indaj, Anil Prabhakar, and others, were present at the event where they were welcomed into the Congress party at Hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.



According to his followers, there is a possibility of Nallala Odelu contesting as a candidate from the Congress party in the upcoming election. They believe that if he is given the ticket, it increases the chance of a strong competition in Chennuru, even for the candidates of other parties.