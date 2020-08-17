Telangana government all set to organise Make in Telangana mega-conference on August 27 and 28

Government of Telangana in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organizing "MAKE IN TELANGANA", a mega virtual Conference and Exhibition with the theme "Invest in Telangana: Opportunities in Post COVID".

The 2-day conference is scheduled between 27 -28 August 2020. The 90-day virtual exhibition is scheduled between 27 Aug - 24 Nov 2020. The objective of this initiative is to explore investment opportunities and new partnerships. Make in Telangana aims to showcase the strengths and opportunities of the state, products and services of the Industries from Telangana. The event helps to build new partnerships, collaborations and explore national and international investment through high level networking and structured B2B and B2G meetings.

The conference will be addressed by leading Indian CEOs and also CEOs from across the world, on the opportunities and challenges among the sectors including IT, Pharma, Textiles, Electric Vehicles, Food Processing, Aerospace & Defence, Retail and Infrastructure.

Focused areas of the Virtual Exhibition are Life Sciences, IT & Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Food processing, Automobile, Textiles and Apparel, Chemical, FMCG and Domestic Appliances, Engineering and Capital Goods, Gems and Jewellery, Waste Management and Green Technologies, Renewable Energy, Mineral-based Industries, Logistics, Start-ups and Emerging technologies, Real Estate & Infra

Many stakeholders cutting across several sectors from India and abroad are expected to attend the virtual conference and exhibition.

To attend the conference and exhibition, one can write to cii.hyderabad@cii.in or can register using the below link.

https://www.ciidigitalevents.in/Login.aspx?EventId=TELANGANA