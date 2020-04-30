Telangana Government extends Motor Vehicle Tax payment dates

Hyderabad: Government on Thursday extended the grace period for payment of Motor Vehicle Tax for the transport vehicles for quarter ending on June 30, for a period of one month beyond the lifting of lockdown.

Many of the vehicle owners could not pay the motor vehicle tax because of the lockdown imposed in the state in wake of coronavirus threat.

The transport vehicle owners had requested the government to provide them relief since there was no business. The Centre too had released advisory to the state government to extend the date for payment of taxes.

Now the State government issued GO 189 extending the date for a period of one month after the lockdown is lifted. The government has asked the officials not to impose penalty.