Telangana Government hastens Vice-Chancellors appointments

Hyderabad: The long-pending appointment of the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) to the State universities is likely to be completed this week, as the government hastened the process.

The Search Committee has submitted the list of eligible professors for the VC posts to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Telangana State Higher Education Council initiated the process on Wednesday.

The first big challenge before the government is to seek the Election Commission permission as the poll code is in force after the notification for the elections to two MLC seats under the graduate constituencies was issued on February 16.

The council chairman V Papi Reddy said the process of the appointment of the VCs was taken up long back and the names are under finalisation. "In two or three days, the council will approach the EC and seek permission to announce the names of new VCs to majority of universities which are being run by IAS officers as in-charge VCs since two years".

Recently, the government appointed VCs to Konda Laxman Bapuji Horticulture University and P V Narasimha Rao Veterinary Science University. After Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan took a serious note of the delay in the appointment of VCs, the search committee has been asked to send the list of eligible scholars at the earliest.

Officials said soon after the CM gives his nod, the government will forward the list to the Governor for final approval. After her consent, it will issue appointment orders of VCs.