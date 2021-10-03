Telangana government releases additional guidelines for implementation of Dalit Bandhu

The Telangana government has issued additional guidelines for the implementation of the ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme for Dalit empowerment. The government has also allowed more than one beneficiary to set up a unit, which is worth more than Rs 10 lakh in the state under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Each family should plan for units worth Rs 10 lakh. Secretary of State Rahul Bojja has issued additional guidelines on a total of 33 items ranging from 'Dalit Bandhu' special bank account to beneficiary selection, training, unit grounding, and disbursement of funds in stages.



Guidelines have been drawn up to ensure that the District Collector is involved at every stage of the scheme without any difficulties or criticisms. It is known that the government has decided to launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme as a pilot project in the Huzurabad constituency. It was felt that the Saturation method should be adopted to benefit all Dalit families, aware of the problems encountered in the implementation of the scheme in Huzurabad, and reform the duty policies so that they are no longer repeated. But the CM launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the first week of August in Dattata village Vasalamarri. With this, the government issued several guidelines for the implementation of the scheme at that time and recently issued additional guidelines. Secretary to the Government Rahul Bojja directed the SC Corporation, VC, and MD to take appropriate steps for their implementation.

Here are the additional guidelines

♦ According to the additional guidelines, the collector should select a suitable bank in each zone and open a separate Dalit bond account in the name of the family head.

♦ Payments will be made only after consultation with the Collector regarding the setting up of the respective units.

‌♦ The final selection of the unit is based on the beneficiary's capacity, experience, preference, investment level. Once the project is finalised, the collector will be allowed to ground the unit.

♦ Rs. 9,90,000 will be released in installments rather than all at once as the project becomes grounded. Dalit beneficiaries are formed as a group by section in the villages.

♦ The Collector will set up special teams with experts from the public and private sectors to educate the beneficiaries on these issues and training will be provided for 2 to 6 weeks depending on the topic chosen by the beneficiary that will be at the village, mandal, and constituency.

♦ If the project value exceeds Rs. 10 lakhs, some beneficiaries will have the option of forming another special group together.