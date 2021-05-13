Telangana Government requests Union Health Ministry for more medical assistance

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Wednesday requested the Union Health Ministry to increase the supply of Oxygen, corona medicines and injections like Remdesivir, Vaccines, testing kits, ventilators and other Corona related drugs and essentials to tackle the second wave of Corona pandemic effectively.

State Finance minister T Harish Rao attended video conference conducted by union Health minister Harshavardhan and poured out problems being faced by the state government in providing medical treatment to the covid patients.

Harish requested the Union Minister to increase oxygen supply to 600 MT from 450 MT per day. The supply of Remdesivir injunctions should be increased to 20,000 vials per day. Since patients are coming to Telangana State by Air Ambulances, the supply of Tocilizumab injections should be increased from 810 to 1500, he said the Telangana state also needs 2 Lakh testing kits per day and they should be supplied forthwith. To vaccinate people above 45 years of age, 1.29 Crore Vaccines are required. There is an urgent need of 13 Lakh vaccines till end of this month and they should be supplied immediately. Harish also wanted the immediate supply of 2000 Ventilators, which are very much needed for the State.

Harshavardhan has expressed satisfaction over the decrease in the intensity of the Corona in Telangana State and assured the state that supply of all medical equipment and drugs will be done soon.