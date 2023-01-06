Telangana Government spent Rs 16K cr on development works in 141 civic bodies: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said that the Telangana government has spent Rs 15,961 crore for 141 municipalities across the State, excluding Hyderabad, in the last eight and a half years, an achievement which no other State in the country has attained.

Addressing Municipal Commissioners, Assistant Collector Local Bodies (ACLBs) and others, gathered at a workshop on Pattana Pragathi in the City on Thursday, Rama Rao asked the officials to review the implementation of TS-bPASS (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System) at a ground level and suggest changes to it, if any. The minister said that a comprehensive report on the money spent and developments that have taken place in the State would be shared across all the MLAs, MLCs and MPs, during the next Assembly session and even to Municipal Commissioners, Assistant Collector Local Bodies (ACLB) in order to let them know on as to how the State government is trying to improve towns. He said that the expenditure includes money spent on Pattana Pragathi, CM assurances, Mission Bhagiratha, among other works.

The Minister further said that municipal administration and governance is not always about spending money on building new infrastructure. It is also about bringing in reformative legislation and revolutionising policies and laws. He also talked about the path-breaking TS-bPASS implemented by the government and said that no other State in the country introduced legislation which helps citizens get approvals in a swift and transparent manner.

Appreciating officials and staff for winning 26 awards in Swachh Survekshan-2022, the minister said that the Central government's awards were a testament to the focus, commitment and passion invested by people in the State. The Centre cannot afford to ignore the development ushered in by the State government in towns and villages, regardless of political affiliations, he said and urged the officials and staff to be innovative at work, asking them not to hesitate in pitching new ideas. He said that he was committed to make the department the best in the country.

At the workshop, he inquired about progress of various development works in 141 municipalities across the State such as the Integrated veg and non-veg markets, Mission Bhagiratha works, Vaikunta Dhamams, bio-mining, recycling and reusing all forms of waste, Fecal Sludge Treatment Plants, Digital Door Numbering and others.

On the occasion, KTR informed that 42 out of 141 Municipalities achieved the ODF++ status (Open Defecation Free) and asked Municipal Commissioners, ACLBs of the remaining 99 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to focus on achieving the distinction. He said that Pattana Pragathi Dinotsavam will be held in February where Municipal Commissioners, ACLBs who have done exceptional work in innovation, City beautification and greenery improvisation would be recognised and rewarded.