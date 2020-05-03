Telangana government to allow constructions to gain migrants' confidence

Hyderabad: Following the relaxations announced by the Centre, the State Government, which is keen to re-start the economic activity, has decided to facilitate the real estate and construction sector and thereby re-assure the migrant labour from becoming restive. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who reviewed the situation, said that movement of trucks carrying construction material like cement, sand, steel and bricks would not be hampered.

The police has been directed to allow these vehicles. According to Director-General of Police Mahender Reddy, there will be no problem for movement of vehicles with construction material under the limits of the three police Commissionerates -- Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad.

Since the migrant labour were badly affected by the lockdown, the Chief Secretary urged the builders to create confidence and hope among the labour by counselling and extending incentives, facilities and medical care. All-out efforts should made so that labourers feel comfortable. On request of the builders, the Chief Secretary assured that the Government will take steps to ensure smooth supply of steel, cement, sand, bricks and other materials.

The Chief Secretary held a teleconference on Saturday with top police officials, builders and the officials of industry and municipal administration and urban development. DGP Mahendar Reddy reiterated that smooth movement of construction goods vehicles will be ensured through in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

The Chief Secretary said the TS government informed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that the government has permitted in-site construction activity in urban areas. The project developers could take steps to secure requisite material and engage with their workers, the government order said.