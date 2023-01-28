Telangana government to fill up 2,391 posts in Health department

Hyderabad: In a yet another move for solving unemployment in the State, the Telangana State government has accorded permission to fill a total of 2,391 posts in various departments.

The posts will be filled by the TSPSC and State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) and Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB).

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday extended his best wishes for aspirants who are preparing for the upcoming entrance examinations. "Telangana State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is serving and fulfilling all its promises made to the people. I extend my best wishes to the aspirants," he said.