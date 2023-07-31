Telangana government to merge TSRTC with government

The state cabinet which met here for about six hours took a major decision to merge the TSRTC with government. A bill to this effect would be introduced in the state Assembly which would meet from August 3. Once it is passed by the Assembly, the employees will be treated as government employees.

It may be recalled that this demand has been there for almost seven to eight years. In 2019 the TSRTC had gone in for a major strike in which about 48000 employees participated. About 27 people had lost lives and the strike went on for 41 days. Once merged about 43000 employees will be benefitted.

The Cabinet also discussed the rains and its impact on agriculture, the flood situation, the damage due to floods and released Rs 500 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the Finance department to release the funds. The flood situation is serious in 10 districts of the state. The right retention wall of Munneru has to be repaired.

For Hyderabad public transport will be improved to meet the demands of the growing needs following rapid industrialisation. Hyderabad Metro rail in next four years will be expanded. Rayadurgam to Airport tender process almost over. ubilee bus stand to tumkunta metro and some double decker flyover on important roads. Isnapur to Miyapur and Miyapur to Lakdikapul as well as Vijayawada route upto Peddambarpet Metro rail to be expanded. Similarly, around 150 kms ORR it will be covered. Metro rail project will cost 60,000 crore.