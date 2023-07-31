Live
- Nuh violence: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram
- Genie of hate is out, collective efforts needed to put it back in bottle, says Congress
- Urban spaces greening A model gone wrong?
- NIA attaches PFI arms training center in Kerala
- SC refuses to vacate Karnataka HC interim stay on CBI probe against Shivakumar
- Congress MP leader withdraws plea from SC challenging Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Rajya Sabha election
- APL Season 2 auction set to kick off
- Congress names Surjewala as senior observer for MP, Mistry for Rajasthan
- Internshala partners with NSDC to provide in-demand skill trainings to Indian Youth
- RV University's First Convocation: A Journey of Inspiration and Exponential Growth
Just In
Nuh violence: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram
Genie of hate is out, collective efforts needed to put it back in bottle, says Congress
Urban spaces greening A model gone wrong?
NIA attaches PFI arms training center in Kerala
SC refuses to vacate Karnataka HC interim stay on CBI probe against Shivakumar
Congress MP leader withdraws plea from SC challenging Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Rajya Sabha election
Telangana government to merge TSRTC with government
The state cabinet which met here for about six hours took a major decision to merge the TSRTC with government.
The state cabinet which met here for about six hours took a major decision to merge the TSRTC with government. A bill to this effect would be introduced in the state Assembly which would meet from August 3. Once it is passed by the Assembly, the employees will be treated as government employees.
It may be recalled that this demand has been there for almost seven to eight years. In 2019 the TSRTC had gone in for a major strike in which about 48000 employees participated. About 27 people had lost lives and the strike went on for 41 days. Once merged about 43000 employees will be benefitted.
The Cabinet also discussed the rains and its impact on agriculture, the flood situation, the damage due to floods and released Rs 500 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the Finance department to release the funds. The flood situation is serious in 10 districts of the state. The right retention wall of Munneru has to be repaired.
For Hyderabad public transport will be improved to meet the demands of the growing needs following rapid industrialisation. Hyderabad Metro rail in next four years will be expanded. Rayadurgam to Airport tender process almost over. ubilee bus stand to tumkunta metro and some double decker flyover on important roads. Isnapur to Miyapur and Miyapur to Lakdikapul as well as Vijayawada route upto Peddambarpet Metro rail to be expanded. Similarly, around 150 kms ORR it will be covered. Metro rail project will cost 60,000 crore.