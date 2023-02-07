Telangana government to pump more funds into irrigation sector

Hyderabad: As the Centre put restrictions on the State government seeking loans through corporations, it has enhanced the Budget allocations to the irrigation sector in 2023-2024 outlay presented to the Assembly by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday.

The government earmarked Rs 25,500 crore for the irrigation sector in the Budget proposals. In the 2022-23 financial year, it was Rs 19,402 crore. Officials said the allocations will be utilised to speedy completion of projects like Sitarama lift scheme, Palamuru Rangareddy lift project.

The works taken up at Kaleshwaram to enhance the water lifting capacity were progressing and the funds would be utilised, if required. An amount of Rs 1,335 crore will be used for minor irrigation. " The allocations for irrigation are at all-time high in the last four years. After the Centre asked the government to stop seeking loans through corporation, the State is relying on its own financial resources to met the expenditure for taking up the irrigation projects", the officials said that all pending irrigation schemes will be completed in many districts where Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised supply of irrigation water this year.