Telangana government will ensure better infra at OGH: Minister Talasani 

Hyderabad: Amid criticism from the opposition parties on storm and sewage water overflowing into the wards of Osmania General Hospital (OGH ) causing a lot of hardships to the inpatients, Minister Srinivas Yadav on Thursday paid a visit to the site. He inspected the wards and offered to improve the worsening conditions. The minister asked the officials to fix the problems and offer better services.

Later speaking to media, the minister alleged that the opposition leaders were trying to politicise the issue at the OGH. The minister said that he asked the officials concerned to address the problem of waters logging on the premises and prevent its recurrence. "I have instructed the officials to ensure that such problems should not recur and provide better health services to Corona and other patients."

He accused the opposition parties of creating hurdles in building new structures by the State government at the OGH. When KCR visited and promised redeveloping the OGH, the opposition parties opposed the same, he alleged. The opposition parties flayed the government for failing to solve the problems in the OGH. They also criticised chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to visit the age-old hospitals in times of crisis.

The minister maintained that the government was aiming to provide improved facilities and health services.