Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan extends wishes on World Blood Donor day

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her best wishes to all blood donors on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, which falls on June 14. She applauded their selfless contribution in saving precious lives not only in the State but also worldwide.

This year’s theme, “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often”, resonates with the importance of regular and voluntary blood donations. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan encourages everyone to actively participate in this noble cause and emphasises the need to promote and support regular blood donation drives. By doing so, lives can be saved and fatalities due to blood unavailability can be prevented. Expressing her admiration and gratitude, she acknowledges the extraordinary humanity and courage demonstrated by voluntary blood donors who have selflessly contributed to saving countless lives. Their dedication and generosity have made a significant impact on the healthcare system.

On this World Blood Donor Day, let us join hands and recognise the invaluable role played by blood donors in bringing hope and healing to those in critical health conditions. Their contribution truly embodies the spirit of humanity and solidarity, she added.