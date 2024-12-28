Telangana govt announces 2025 holiday schedule

In a significant announcement, the state government has finalized the holiday calendar for the year 2025, which includes a total of 50 holidays—27 general holidays and 23 optional holidays. The order was issued by Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari on Friday, bringing clarity to the holiday schedule for the year ahead.

The list of general holidays is as follows:

- **New Year:** January 1

- **Bhogi:** January 13

- **Sankranti/Pongal:** January 14

- **Republic Day:** January 26

- **Maha Shivaratri:** February 26

- **Holi:** March 14

- **Ugadi:** March 30

- **Ramzan:** March 31

- **Ramzan Marnadu:** April 1

- **Jagjivan Ram Jayanti:** April 5

- **Shri Ram Navami:** April 6

- **Ambedkar Jayanti:** April 14

- **Good Friday:** April 18

- **Bakreed:** June 7

- **Muharram:** July 6

- **Bonalu:** July 21

- **Independence Day:** August 15

- **Krishna Ashtami:** August 16

- **Vinayaka Chavithi:** August 27

- **Milad-un-Nabi:** September 5

- **Bathukamma:** September 21

- **Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Vijaya Dashami:** October 2

- **Vijaya Dashami Marwan:** October 3

- **Diwali:** October 20

- **Kartika Pournami:** November 5

- **Christmas:** December 25

- **Boxing Day:** December 26