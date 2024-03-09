Telangana govt. announces 21 percent PRC to TSRTC employees

Telangana government has announced good news for TSRTC employees stating they will be receiving a 21 percent PRC (Pay Revision Commission). The new wages will come into effect from June 1, providing a much-needed increase for the hardworking employees.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed the news during a press conference at Bus Bhavan, stating that the decision to provide PRC was made despite financial challenges. In 2017, the government had last implemented a 16 percent PRC, and this new increase will bring relief to employees who have been waiting for a wage revision.

The implementation of the 21 percent PRC is expected to cost the state government an additional burden of 418.11 crore. However, the government is committed to supporting the employees and ensuring that they receive fair compensation for their dedication and hard work.

In addition to the PRC announcement, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted the successful implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, which was carried out within 48 hours of the Congress government coming into power as promised during the election campaign. "Despite challenges, the scheme is running successfully and benefiting many individuals in need," he added.