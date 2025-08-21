Telangana govt commits to development and welfare of state, says Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy emphasised the Telangana government's commitment to development, attributing progress to the support of the state's citizens. At the foundation stone-laying ceremony for road construction, Reddy expressed confidence that the government would continue its development initiatives without delay, stating that the Congress government is dedicated to the welfare of its people.

"Under CM Revanth Reddy's leadership, our aim is to address public issues effectively," said Reddy. He noted that while the previous BRS government provided Rs. 10,000 as a farmer's guarantee, the current administration has increased this to Rs. 12,000 and distributed Rs. 9,000 crores in just nine days. Reddy also highlighted the distribution of 7 lakh new ration cards to the underprivileged, promising that every deserving poor person would receive an Indiramma House.

Moreover, he announced plans to enhance educational facilities for poorer students, envisioning integrated international schools to replace previous inadequate setups such as hostels in chicken farms and rice mills. Reddy affirmed that the Congress government is prioritising farmers' welfare, citing the lifting of protests and the introduction of the Bhubharat Act.

Reddy alleged the central government of causing a urea shortage in Telangana, expressing frustration over the central authorities' negligence towards the state’s needs and reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that urea supplies are restored swiftly.