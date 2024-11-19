Telangana Govt. Decides to Dredge Reservoirs

To enhance water storage and management, the Telangana government has decided to initiate dredging operations in state reservoirs. This decision aligns with the guidelines and policies set by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, reflecting the state's commitment to improving its water infrastructure.

The state government has granted permission to the Irrigation Department to begin dredging as part of a pilot project in one of the state's reservoirs. The dredging process will help remove silt and sediment accumulation, which often reduces the storage capacity of reservoirs and affects water quality.

This initiative is seen as a crucial step in addressing water management challenges, ensuring better water availability for agriculture, drinking, and other purposes. The move also aims to increase the operational efficiency of the state's reservoirs, contributing to long-term water sustainability.

The Telangana government's decision to implement this project is expected to set a model for future water conservation efforts in the region, with the possibility of expanding such projects to other reservoirs in the state based on the results of the pilot project.