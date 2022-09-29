Telangana govt. decides to give 85 percent of MBBS B-category seats to locals

The Telangana government has given good news to those who want to study doctor courses while staying in the state. The Department of Health has issued an order amending the admissions rules so that 85 percent of the 35 percent seats allotted in MBBS, BDS B category seats in minority and non-minority medical colleges to Telangana students. To this extent, the government released GO numbers 129 and 130 on Thursday. With this, 1,068 MBBS seats in all 24 private medical colleges in the state will be available to Telangana students.



A total of 3,750 seats are available in 20 non-minority and 4 non-minority private medical colleges in the state. While there are 3,200 seats in non-minority colleges, 35 percent i.e. 1120 seats are under B category. Till now students of all states are eligible for these. According to the latest amendment, out of 35 percent seats in B category, 85 percent seats i.e. 952 seats will be reserved exclusively for Telangana students. Only the remaining 15 percent (168) seats are allowed by students from other states in the open quota. Since it is an open quota, Telangana students also have a chance in this. Similarly, there are 137 seats in the minority college till now under 25 percent B category. With the latest amendment, 85 percent i.e. 116 seats will go to the students of Telangana.



Till now there is no special reservation for Telangana students in management quota seats in the state. As there is no local reservation in the 35 percent quota in B category, students from other states are mostly getting MBBS seats in the colleges here. Thus a great injustice is being done to Telangana students. Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao, who paid special attention to this matter, directed the officials to study the procedure implemented in other states and submit a report.



As a part of this, local reservation in B category seats has been increased to 85 percent and steps have been taken to ensure justice for Telangana students. It has provided a great opportunity to many students who want to study.

