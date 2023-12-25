  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana govt declares Jan 1 as general holiday

Telangana govt declares Jan 1 as general holiday
x
Highlights

Alternatively, the holiday on the second Saturday of February will be cancelled

Hyderabad: Telangana government is making arrangements to celebrate New Year celebrations happily.

Celebrations will be allowed till 1 am on December 31. Pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to open till one o'clock. However, the police clarified that prior permission is mandatory. People are advised to celebrate the New Year peacefully.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X