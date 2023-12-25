Live
- Prayagraj first UP city to have sound barriers over ROB
- Adani Green Energy Ltd completes PPA with SECI for 8000-MW solar power
- PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary
- NewsClick HR head moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver, offers material info
- 12 flights diverted due to poor visibility at Hyderabad Airport
- Wouldn’t be a surprise if Nathan Lyon plays into his 40s, says Mark Taylor
- Kharge to chair meeting with J&K leaders to discuss poll preparedness
- PM Modi virtually distributes dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore
- Nadda offers prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi
- Bigg Boss season 7 violence: Police detain 3 more people
Telangana govt declares Jan 1 as general holiday
Alternatively, the holiday on the second Saturday of February will be cancelled
Hyderabad: Telangana government is making arrangements to celebrate New Year celebrations happily.
Celebrations will be allowed till 1 am on December 31. Pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to open till one o'clock. However, the police clarified that prior permission is mandatory. People are advised to celebrate the New Year peacefully.
