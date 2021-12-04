Telangana govt. declares three-day state mourning over Rosaiah's demise

Telangana government on Saturday declared three-day state mourning -- December 4,5,6 as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah who passed away today. The government also decided to conduct the last rites of Rosaiah with all the state honours.

Rosaiah's mortal remains will be kept at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday for public visit and the last rites will be conducted at Jubilee Maha Prasthanam at 1 pm.

On learning the Rosaiah's death, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao grief over the death and offered condolences to the bereaved family. He said that he has his own style of being gentle and tolerant and brought a special appeal to the various posts he held.