Telangana govt finalises reservation of ZP Chairpersons

The government has finalised reservations for Zilla Parishad chairperson posts across the state, as announced in a gazette notification issued on Saturday. Out of the 31 posts, 13 have been allocated to backward classes (BCs), 6 to scheduled castes (SCs), and 4 to scheduled tribes (STs). The remaining 8 posts have been designated for the general category.

The reservation process, which incorporates a total of 42 per cent reservation, has also included a lottery that ensures 50 per cent of the chairperson posts are reserved for women across all categories. Additionally, reservations for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC), and Mandal Panchayats (MPP) have also been completed.

District-wise details of the reservations are as follows:

ST Posts: Mulugu, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda

SC Posts: Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Ranga Reddy, Janagama, Jogulamba Gadwala, Vikarabad

BC Posts: Siddipet, Karimnagar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nirmal, Suryapet, Nagar Kurnool, Mancherial

General Category Posts: Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Medak, Adilabad, Jagtial, Narayanpet, Peddapalli

The Panchayat Raj Directorate is currently receiving the gazettes outlining the reservations for Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, and Panchayat posts across the 31 districts. Following a review, these documents are expected to be submitted to the State Election Commission today, potentially paving the way for the immediate issuance of an election notification by the Commission.