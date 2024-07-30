Live
Telangana govt. introduces Skills University Bill to Boost Employment Opportunities
In a significant move aimed at enhancing skill development and employment in the state, the Telangana government has introduced the Telangana Skills University Bill (Young India Skills University - Public Private Partnership Bill 2024) in the Assembly. The bill was tabled by Industry and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Tuesday morning.
The proposed Skills University is set to be established in collaboration with private organizations, focusing on delivering comprehensive skill training and job opportunities to students. The initiative aims to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in various employment sectors, with an annual target of training 20,000 students.
This initiative reflects the government's commitment to addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in the job market and fostering an environment conducive to both education and employment.