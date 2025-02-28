Telangana govt moves in, sets up panel to resolve Emaar row

Hyderabad: The State Government constituted a committee comprising legal experts in addition to the committee formed by the previous government under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary in 2015 to resolve the Emaar Properties issues.

The management of Dubai-based Emaar Properties met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu and discussed the matter of resolution of disputes over the company’s pending projects in various cases.

Emaar Properties entered into agreements in 2001 with the then state government to invest in projects such as construction of a Convention Centre, Hotel, Golf Course, Villas and other projects in Hyderabad in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. During that period, CBI and ED registered cases in the alleged irregularities in the agreements entered by the Company with the APIIC. Investigation in the cases and hearing in the courts are still going on.

After the formation of Telangana state, the previous BRS government constituted a five member Secretary-level Committee headed by Chief Secretary to resolve the disputes related to the projects taken up by Emaar Properties in October 2015. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Solicitor General of India also made several suggestions to the state government on this matter. During the meeting with Emaar representatives, the officials briefed all these issues to the Chief Minister.

Since the cases being probed by the investigating agencies and charge sheets are related to legal issues, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to examine thoroughly the Emaar agreement documents, details of the court cases, along with instructions given by the Central Government. The Chief Minister also ordered the constitution of a committee comprising legal experts to address the issues.

The CM also accepted the company’s proposal to set up a legal agency with the approval of the UAE government to study the legal disputes and find an amicable solution. The CM said that the committee formed by the government will consult with them and give further suggestions and advice.