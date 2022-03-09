Telangana govt. releases notification for gurukul 5th class admissions 2022-23

A notification has been released for admissions into 5th class in Telangana gurukul schools for the academic year 2022-23. Students can apply online for getting admissions by paying Rs 100.



The entrance exam for the admissions to the registered students will be held on May 8 from 11 am to 1 pm. A total of 48,280 seats were available in SC, ST, BC and general gurukul schools in fifth standard.

The notification reads that the students who have completed their fourth standard in the academic year 2021-22 are eligible to apply. For more details, visit -- www.tswreis.ac.in.