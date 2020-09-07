Telangana govt scraps VRO system

Telangana government has decided to scrap the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system in the state. The Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday all the district collectors to collect all the records with respect to the department by 3 pm and submit them to the government by 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the VROs expressed dissatisfaction over the government's decision of removing VRO to root out the corruption in the revenue department. The scrapping of VRO system has raised many doubts among the VROs. The members of revenue employees association questioned the government to clarify on the present position of the VROs.



It is learned that all the VROs have been told about the development by the tahsildars who also asked them to submit all the records concerned to the department.



The government was planning to abolish the VRO system for the last one year as a part of the new revenue act. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had said in the monsoon assembly session last year that the government is determined to wipe out the corruption in the revenue department. "If the employees indulge in the strike, it will only cause loss to them," he said.

