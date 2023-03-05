Telangana Govt set to launch special programme on women health

Hyderabad: The State government is roll out yet another health programme especially for women in the State called 'Aarogya Mahila' on the occasion of Women's Day (March 8).

Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao chaired a high-level review meeting on various programmes like CPR, KantiVelugu and Comprehensive Women Health programme with district Collectors. Harish Rao announced that the government is starting a new programme on Women's Day and that the Health department has prepared an action plan on women's health. Treatment would be provided to the women who generally face eight types of issues.

The intention behind this was to ensure every woman in the State is in good health. Medical services would be provided to women on every Tuesday. In the first phase, these services would be available in 100 health centres and later extended to 1,200 centres.

The facilities provided would be various diagnostic tests including diabetics, hypertension, anaemia and other normal tests. There would be oral, cervical, breast cancer screening, tests relating to thyroid, identifying the micro nutrient deficiencies, iodine problems, folic acid, iron deficiency and vitamin B12, vitamin D would be conducted and also treatment would be provided. The doctors would take up urinary infections, pelvic inflammatory diseases. After performing tests on the menopause stage, hormone replacement therapy would be provided if needed. There would be special tests for childlessness and other problems.

The Minister said that the women would also be provided awareness on weight control, yoga, exercise, awareness on sex related viral diseases and treatment. A special mobile application would be brought to monitor the health of the women. Through Telangana Diagnostics, 57 types of tests would be performed. There would be special health desks for services in referral hospitals.

The Minister asked the district officials to ensure this programme is taken up on a big scale and successfully in the district. He asked the officials to provide awareness to the women help groups, MEPMA and take up campaigns to make people aware of the services. Ensure the Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives would participate on the first day, he said. He asked the officials to create awareness on the CPR stating that the heart diseases have increased after the Covid pandemic. He also wanted the officials to actively take part in the Kanti Velugu programme.