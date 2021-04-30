Telangana govt. stops vaccine supply to private hospitals

The Telangana government has stopped vaccine supply to the private hospitals and directed the officials not to issue vaccine until further notice.

This comes after the health minister Eatala Rajender blamed the centre for not providing enough vaccines to the state and further ordered to provide vaccine for those above 18 years of age.

The vaccine supply has been stopped by the government to provide second dose to the people administered with the first dose in the view of vaccine shortage. At present, the Telangana government has been vaccinating 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh people daily.

On the other hand, the vaccine is supposed to be given to those above 18 years and several has also registered for the vaccine. However, no confirmation has been made by the Telangana government.