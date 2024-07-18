Telangana Govt to pump more funds into irrigation

Hyderabad: The Irrigation sector is set to get a big boost with substantial allocations for the completion of all pending projects which would create a new ayacut of 6.5 lakh acres in 2024-2025 budget outlay to be presented either on July 25 or 26.

At least Rs 11,000 crore funds would be earmarked for the completion of pending irrigation projects which will convert dry lands into cultivable lands mainly in old Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and other identified districts in the state. The state government has already identified pending projects and is working strategies to complete them in a time-bound manner. The government has accorded priority to complete the ongoing projects in old Mahabubnagar in Krishna basin which includes, Palamuru – Rangareddy lift scheme, Koilsagar, RBLIS, Dindi lift scheme, AMR Srisailam left bank canal, Nettempadu, Bhima, Kalwakurthy Lift. Nilavai project, Palem Vagu, Mattadi Vagu, SRSP phase-2, Chanaka korata, lower Penganga, Devadula, Modi kontivagu, JSRDC lift and Sitaram lift under Godavari basin.

Sources said, “It requires at least Rs 11,000 crore to complete all the identified pending irrigation schemes. The proposals for the requirement of funds to complete the work by December next year would be sent to the Finance department for final approval.” Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the officials to prepare proposals and forwarded the same to the finance wing so that the government can allocate specific funds in the budget outlay for the completion of the works.

Nearly 60 per cent of allocated Rs 28,000 crore in the vote on account were being used for the payment of interests and loans taken by the previous government for the construction of Kaleshwaram and other big irrigation schemes. As a result, the present government was struggling to mobilise funds to complete the pending works.



The government has divided projects into A, B and C categories. 47,882 acres of ayacut will be brought under cultivation with Rs 240.66 crore in any category and 5,84,770 acres of ayacut will be brought under cultivation at an estimated cost of about Rs 7,500 crore.

The Minister said Rajiv Canal (Sitaram project) in Khammam district will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on August 15 this year.