Telangana govt. to recruit 9232 posts in Gurukula Residential schools and colleges

As many as 9 notifications have been released for filling up 9,231 posts in Gurukula Residential institutions in Telangana state. To this effect, the Gurukula Educational Institutions Appointment Board (TREIRB) issued a statement on Thursday (April 6).



Among the total posts, 868 Lecturer/Physical Director/Librarian posts will be filled in degree colleges, 2008 Junior Lecturer/Physical Director/Librarian posts in Junior Colleges along with 1276 PGT, 434 Librarian, 275 Physical Director, 134 Arts, 92 Craft, 124 Music, 4020 Teacher Graduate Trainee in schools will be filled.

Board Executive Officer Dr. Mallaiah Bhattu said that the one-time registration process will start from April 12. "A detailed notification with complete details will be made available on the official website soon," the notification reads.