Telangana: Half-day schools from today

Hyderabad: Half-day school will come into force from April 7 across Telangana. A decision to this effect was taken after Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy held a review meeting with the Teachers' Constituency MLC, Teachers Unions and the senior officials of the State Education Department.

Following soaring mercury levels hovering at 39 degrees Celsius, and the same is expected to further cross 40 degrees Celsius in the next couple of days, this decision was taken.

Besides, the growing incidents of the Covid cases have also been discussed at the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that the State Government has already ordered physical closure of schools from March 24, after their reopening on February 1.

Following the meeting, the State School Education Department (SSED) on Tuesday evening notified that all schools under all the managements should implement the half-day schools with effect from April 7.

Accordingly, teachers who are attending schools to take online classes are asked to attend from 8 am to 12 noon from April 7.