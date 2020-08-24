Telangana: Headless body of man found in Mahabubabad

Telangana: Headless torso of a man was found at Girni Thanda in Kesamudram village of Mahabubabad district on Monday morning.

Locals alerted the police who rushed the spot and launched an inquiry. The police found the head of the man a few metres away from the crime scene and identified him as Venkanna, a floral trader.

It was learned that some unidentified assailants attacked Venkanna and decapitated and dumped the head away from the torso. The police suspected that a dispute over land has resulted in his death. The police registered a case of murder and launched an investigation. They are collecting the information from the crime scene.

On August 23, 2019 - a headless torso of a man was found at Dharmapuri Kshetra by the victim's friend Rajesh and his head near IDA Bollaram, three kilometres away from where the torso was found. The deceased was identified as Praveen, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Praveen was attacked by a financier named Srikanth who lent money to the victim. Srikanth along with his relative killed the auto driver and decapitated his body. They later took the victim's head on their bike with them and later dumped it near IDA Bollaram.