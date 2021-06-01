Telangana: Here Is How One Need To Apply For Admissions In Government Inter Colleges

The admission process has started in the government junior colleges in Telangana. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) launched the process on May 25 and will continue till July 5. Meanwhile, as Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the state, the Inter Board has decided to accept admissions online instead of going to colleges for admissions.

The process of inter admissions has started from today (Tuesday). Online applications for first-year entries have been launched. The notification has been issued for admissions in 404 government colleges. The Inter Board has made available a self-enrollment procedure for students to apply directly online. Candidates should visit the official website of the Inter Board https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/

Follow This Step-By-Step Procedure…

* Candidates should first go to https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ website.

* Then click on the tag 'Admissions to Government Junior Colleges' on the home page.

* The admission process for entering the 10th class hall ticket will have to be continued thereafter.

* It is a known fact that the Inter Board has made it clear to the colleges that only the grades obtained in the tenth class should be considered in the matter of Inter Admissions.