Telangana High Court adjourns the hearing on YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail to tomorrow

The hearing on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in YS Viveka murder case was adjourned. Telangana High Court adjourned the hearing on the petition to 26th.



The Telangana High Court issued an interim order on 18th of this month, not to arrest MP YS Avinash Reddy in the Viveka murder case till 25th of this month and to take questions and answers from him in written/printed form during the investigation and to provide the questionnaire in advance.



It is known that the Supreme Court bench dismissed the matter. In this context, lawyers on behalf of Avinash Reddy requested the High Court Bench to conduct an early hearing on the anticipatory bail petition. However, the High Court waited for the copy of supreme court verdict given yesterday.





