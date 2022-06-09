Telangana High Court asks State government to ramp up Covid testing

Hyderabad: The division bench of Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, directed the government to step up testing for Covid as there is à spike in cases in the State. The status report filed by the State government was taken on record; the bench directed it to adhere scrupulously to directive/caution note circulated by the Centre as Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have seen steep spike in Covid cases. The States were put on alert and directed to follow strict measures so as to curtail the fast spreading virus.



CJ Sharma observed that there is a considerable increase in Covid cases in the four States, as per the Centre's circular. The bench also directed the State government to expedite the process of payment of ex-gratia/compensation to dependents of all those who succumbed due to Covid. The court asked the government to file a status report duly furnishing details of steps taken to stop spread of Covid cases and the process of payment of ex-gratia to the kin of deceased persons within 15 days.

Obtain instructions from NMC: HC

The HC division bench, comprising CJ Sharma and Justice Shavili heard the petition filed by Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences and another and directed the National Medical Commission to convey its stand on the petition. The Mahavir Institute of Medical College at Vikarabad challenged the decision of the commission to cancel all MBBS and PG admissions by the college this year. The NMC made a surprise check and announced cancellation of 150 MBBS and 39 PG admissions on the ground that the college did not possess required infrastructure. As there is a provision for preferring a statutory appeal before a committee of the NMC, the college preferred an appeal before the committee. It also filed a petition in the HC challenging the 'unilateral cancellations'.



Appearing for the college, senior counsel D Prakash Reddy said the cancellation was ordered by the medical assessment and rating board (MARB) of the NMC.

The body can only recommend withdrawal of permission; it can't straightaway order cancellations, he maintained NMC counsel Gorantla Sriranga Pujitha said the college has gross deficiencies in respect of infrastructure required for a medical college. It is five years since the college commenced functioning; the deficiencies are continuing, she said. "We will not take any coercive steps till the NMC committee takes a decision on the appeal filed by the college, she assured.

The bench asked her to obtain instructions from the NMC on the issue and posted the case for hearing. The bench during the course of the hearing said the Supreme Court has asked all courts not to pass interim directions on medical admissions.

Prakash Reddy said the same authorities who were satisfied with the infrastructure and permitted us to make admissions in MBBS and PG courses a month ago, cancelled them now. The case will be heard again.