Telangana High Court bids farewell to Justice A Abhishek Reddy
The Telangana High Court on Friday bid farewell to Justice A Abhishek Reddy, following his transfer to the Patna HC.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday bid farewell to Justice A Abhishek Reddy, following his transfer to the Patna HC. The customary farewell was held at the first court hall. Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and other judges, Advocate-General BS Prasad, Registrar-General Srujana, senior advocates were present.

Addressing the function, the CJ hailed Justice Reddy’s contribution to the court.

A-G Prasad, who presided, listed the significant judgments pronounced by the judge both in the division bench and single bench. He said Justice Reddy had delivered justice fairly and with utmost sincerity and honesty.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Reddy observed that it was duty of courts not only to protect rights of people, but also to ensure that the latter lived with dignity. He thanked the CJ and other judges for their cooperation in adjudication of cases.

Later the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association held a farewell to Justice Reddy.

