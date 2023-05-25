Telangana High Court Court extends stay on installation of NTR statue

Live
Highlights
Telangana High Court on Thursday extended stay on the proposed installation of NTRs statute at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam on May 28
Hyderaba: Telangana High Court on Thursday extended stay on the proposed installation of NTRs statute at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam on May 28 which happens to tbe the 100 birth anniversary of the the founder president of TDP, doyen of Telugu film industry N T Rama Rao.
The petitioners have been opposing the installation of the statue as it is portrayed in ‘Krishnavataram’. The case would be heard on June 6.
