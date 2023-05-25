  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana High Court Court extends stay on installation of NTR statue

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court

Highlights

Telangana High Court on Thursday extended stay on the proposed installation of NTRs statute at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam on May 28

Hyderaba: Telangana High Court on Thursday extended stay on the proposed installation of NTRs statute at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam on May 28 which happens to tbe the 100 birth anniversary of the the founder president of TDP, doyen of Telugu film industry N T Rama Rao.

The petitioners have been opposing the installation of the statue as it is portrayed in ‘Krishnavataram’. The case would be heard on June 6.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X