Telangana High Court Delays Hearing on KTR’s Petition to Quash Formula E Case

Highlights

The Telangana High Court will today hear the case concerning the Formula E-Car racing event.

The Telangana High Court will today hear the case concerning the Formula E-Car racing event. The court will specifically examine the petition filed by KTR, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Sircilla, seeking to quash the case against him. KTR has argued that the case was filed against him due to political rivalry.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a counter, seeking the removal of the interim order that prevents KTR's arrest. The interim order, which prevents any arrest in this case, is set to expire today.

The High Court has delayed the hearing on KTR’s petition to quash the case. KTR’s lawyer presented arguments in his defense, questioning why the FEO (Formula E Organization) was not included in the list of accused when KTR was named as A1. The court has postponed the hearing to 2:30 PM today.

