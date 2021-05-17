Telangana: High Court fumes at govt. over fleecing of private hospitals

The High Court questioned why the corona vaccination drive was not conducted in Telangana. The Telangana High Court on Monday held a hearing on the corona conditions in the state. As part of the trial, the High Court questioned why there was no vaccination drive in Telangana like in other states. The petitioners told the High Court that Telangana was ranked 15th in vaccination. It also asked why the 'Beds capacity' is shown in one manner on the government website and another on the ground level. The court also said a task force committee comprising three IAS had been set up to look into complaints on private hospital charges in the first phase.



But now the petitioners told the court that the committee is not taking any action. The High Court directed the government to fix the price for treatment, CT scan and tests in private hospitals. The GO given in the past is now said to be inadequate. The High Court directed the government to take a decision on the new prices. The High Court has directed that a three-member committee be set up on irregularities in private hospitals.



Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda CPs were present at the High Court hearing on the corona situation in the state. The lockdown video was submitted to the High Court by three commissioners. They submitted the report on the Corona cases in prisons and the completion of vaccination. The Solicitor General's said to the High Court that 650 metric tons of oxygen and 10,000 remedies injections are coming from the centre. Similarly, the High Court was outraged over the death of a pregnant woman in Mallapur. The High Court has ordered an inquiry into the death of a pregnant woman and asked to submit the details.