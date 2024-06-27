  • Menu
Telangana High Court Hears KCR's Writ petition on Electricity Commission

A hearing was held in the Telangana High Court today on the writ petition filed by former Chief Minister KCR to abolish the Electricity Commission set up to inquire on power purchase from Chattisgarh

A hearing was held in the Telangana High Court today on the writ petition filed by former Chief Minister KCR to abolish the Electricity Commission set up to inquire on power purchase from Chattisgarh. KCR's lawyer argued that the commission was set up against the rules and should be abolished.

However, during the hearing, the High Court questioned whether it was inappropriate to conduct an inquiry by the Judicial Commission. The Court suggested that the inquiry report should be discussed after it is tabled in the assembly.

The High Court has adjourned the further hearing on KCR's petition to tomorrow. The case has attracted significant public attention and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the Court's decision on the matter.

