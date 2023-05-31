Live
YS Avinash gets bail in YS Viveka murder
Highlights
Telangana High Court vacation bench on Wednesday likely to deliver the verdict on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in YD Vivekananda Reddy murder case.
Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy. The judgement was just announced by the court. The bail has been given with certain conditions.
The Telangana High Court vacation bench has heard the comprehensive arguments from YS Avinash Reddy, YS Sunitha daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy and CBI in the last week. The court has adjourned the verdict to Wednesday and is likely to deliver its verdict.
Avinash Reddy has already appeared seven times before the CBI as part of the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case investigation. It remains to be seen whether YS Avinash Reddy would be granted anticipatory bail today in the High Court.
